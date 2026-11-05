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Registered sex offender accused of child porn possession
By WICS/WRSP Staff,6 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - A registered sex offender who was convicted over a decade ago has been indicted on new charges of child pornography possession. In August 2026, detectives with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division started investigating a sexual assault reported by an adult victim. The victim identified the suspect, 32-year-old Ross Boner, who is currently a registered sex offender.