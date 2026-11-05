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Cub Midgets Beat Trojans, Move On in Playoffs
6 days ago
The Top of Texas Midget Cub team hosted the first-ever playoff game at Cub Stadium and christened that honor with a must-win game against the Windthorst Trojans. It was win or the season was over and the Cubs delivered that win with an exclamation point, defeating the Trojans 28-6 and securing their spot in the next round of playoffs. The next playoff game for the Cubs versus Archer City will be on Saturday Nov. 7, at Iowa Park at 1:00 p.m.