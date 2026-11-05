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The Great Dickens Christmas Fair at Cow Palace
By SF Station Staff,6 days ago
The Great Dickens Christmas Fair & Victorian Holiday Party is back for its 42nd year. The event transform the historic Cow Palace Exhibition Halls into Victorian London! This beloved Bay Area holiday tradition offers an immersive experience unlike any other, drawing visitors into a world where the page and stage intertwine as Charles Dickens’ marvelous imagination comes vividly to life. Five festive weekends only — November 21st – December 20th, plus the Friday after Thanksgiving.