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Wauwatosa East boys soccer advances to first state championship game since 1998
By Indiana Schilz,7 days ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) — For the first time in 28 years, the Wauwatosa East boys soccer team is heading back to a state championship game. The top-seeded Red Raiders punched their ticket to the WIAA Division 2 state final with a 2-0 victory over No. 4 Pulaski on Thursday morning at Southeast Sales Powersports Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
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