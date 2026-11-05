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ACC Mens U19 Asia Cup 2026, Match 4: India vs Nepal
7 days ago
Continental Heavyweights Launch Campaign in Muscat: The ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 shifts into high gear at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1 / OCA Ground 1) in Oman as record eight-time champions India Under-19s take on Nepal Under-19s in Match 4 (Group A)! Running concurrently with the Pakistan vs. UAE clash on Turf 2, this opening-round fixture is critical for India as they target early dominance in a competitive Group A ahead of the marquee clash against Pakistan. Led by captain Lakshya Raichandani and featuring high-profile prospects Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, India's youth squad brings destructive strokeplay and well-drilled seam options. Nepal enter with fighting spirit, disciplined wrist-spin, and dynamic fielding, aiming to challenge the tournament favorites on neutral turf. Catch every cover drive, spinning delivery, and live scorecard directly on Willow by Cricbuzz via TrillerTV.