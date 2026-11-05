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Linux 7.4's Build Time Performance From Optimizations But Also Larger Codebase
7 days ago
With Linux 7.4 the patches to speed-up the kernel build process began to land. This is the work that's yielded extremely fast incremental builds and noop builds. The patch series in full is also allowing kernel build times approaching just ten seconds with enough CPU cores. In today's article is a look at the Linux 7.3 vs. 7.4-rc1 build time performance on the Framework Laptop 13 Pro powered by Intel Panther Lake.