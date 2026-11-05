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How to watch: No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 2 Sierra Canyon in Southern Section Division 1 volleyball final
By Aaron Williams,5 days ago
The top two teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school volleyball rankings take center stage Saturday when No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) faces No. 2 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) in California's Southern Section Division 1 championship match. First serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Cerritos College in Norwalk....