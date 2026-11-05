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Career Connections Spark Another National Win for CWI
6 days ago
College of Western Idaho’s (CWI) Work-Based Learning Center (WBLC) continues to make an impact in connecting students with meaningful career opportunities, earning the 2026 Handshake Career Spark Award for the second consecutive year. The national recognition honors the WBLC as one of only 40 institutions selected from more than 1,600 colleges and universities using the Handshake platform.
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