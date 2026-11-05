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Chilly showers, gusty breezes Friday into Saturday; better Sunday
6 days ago
After a pretty mild midweek period, a cold front will be on approach as Thursday night turns into Friday morning. We expect some rain showers to accompany the front, especially around the midday hours. The warmest part of Friday is likely to be first thing in the morning; temperatures will settle into the 40s for the midday and afternoon hours. The good news for playoff football Friday evening: much of the time should be dry under a partly cloudy sky.