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Lawrence Percolator signs 3-month lease to be art-filled third space in downtown
By Wulfe Wulfemeyer,7 days ago
Lawrence Percolator, an arts nonprofit, is the new short-term renter of the former Squishingtons Candy and Liberty Hall Video storefront in downtown. They’ve had a pop-up at 646 Massachusetts St. since July, supported by OpenStudios, a program that connects local artists with vacant commercial spaces. Thanks to funding from...