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Escaped Tennessee killer hid in Illinois shed with beer and garlic bread before capture: Sheriff
6 days ago
A convicted killer who broke out of a prison spent his time on the run hiding in a shed, drinking beer and making garlic bread, officials said. Jacob Allen Morley broke out of the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee, on Oct. 25 and was recaptured by authorities on Tuesday. He was arrested without incident after authorities used FLOCK cameras to help track him down, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.