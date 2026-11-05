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mike & beignet go to the zoo with Mike Dillon & compatriots
7 days ago
Mike & beignet go to the zoo with Mike Dillon & compatriots. We meant “FEATURING THE SUPERHUMAN POWERS OF BRIAN HAAS, NIKKI GLASPIE, AND OTTO SCHRANG.”. That’s how The Vibraphone Destroyer, Mike Dillon, rolls. His band has a gig in NOLA November 13 before a baker’s dozen beignets shows on his mike & beignet go to the zoo tour launchs December 4 in St. Louis in various permutations and combinations of the aforementioned four superhuman players.