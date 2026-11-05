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Dead dog named Patches found locked in closet, owner arrested
By WICS/WRSP Staff,7 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - A man is facing an animal cruelty charge after his dog was found dead and locked in a closet of the apartment he was evicted from. The 2-year-old dog named Patches was found dead and lying in feces inside a closet. Another closet next to that one had empty dog bowls, feces, and scratch marks all over the door. A couch had been pushed in front of the closet doors.
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