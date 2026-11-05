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Zelda Ocarina of Time guides and walkthroughs
By Polygon Staff,6 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake for Nintendo Switch 2 is more than just a graphical overhaul of the game. Some of the puzzles you may remember from the original game have been changed, and Link can even jump now. Rather than racking your brain trying to remember how you beat the Water Temple back in 1998 (or perhaps 2003 or 2011), let us guide the way.