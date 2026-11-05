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What time are the Fortune treasure hours in the Fortnite Chapter 7 mini season?
By Julia Lee,6 days ago
Fortnite is continuing the tradition of special Saturday hourly events during the Chapter 7 mini season, though this time they're treasure hours, centered around the pirate-themed "Treasure Hunters" season. During these hours, certain sprites will get increased drop rates, and you'll drop into the game with special items. This week...