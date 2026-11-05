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Mountain Almanac for the Week of November 3
By Mountain Jackpot,4 days ago
Yoga classes meet at the Church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m., plus Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. For details, call 719-213-0848. Election 2026 Ballot Return Deadline. If you are a registered voter in Teller or El Paso County, you should have received your mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 election. Ballots are due by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 with a wide variety of 24/7 ballot box outlets available in both counties, along with options for voting in-person. This is a key election with a record number of ballot propositions and key local and state races. For more information, call the clerk and recorder’s office in Teller County or El Paso Country, if you reside there. For election results, visit mountainjackpot.com or visit our Facebook Page. Results will get posted once the votes are tabulated. Make Sure You Vote and Turn in Your Ballot!