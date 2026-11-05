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Democrats’ blue tsunami crashes into state legislatures
By Hannah Marr,7 days ago
For 16 years, Democrats have tried to reclaim the statehouse power Republicans won in the 2010 midterms. On Tuesday, they took back more of it than in any of those years. Democrats flipped at least seven Republican-held legislative chambers, broke at least seven GOP supermajorities and took control of some statehouses that had been under Republican control for decades.