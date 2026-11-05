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Packers-Patriots: Will Jordan Love or Drake Maye have more long-term success?
By Caroline FentonJason Fitz,6 days ago
Packers-Patriots: Will Jordan Love or Drake Maye have more long-term success?. Yahoo Sports Daily hosts Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz are joined by FOX Sports NFL writer Steven Ruiz to discuss whether the Green Bay Packers or New England Patriots will have more long-term success with their respective franchise quarterbacks. Watch the full episode of Yahoo Sports Daily on YouTube or YahooSports.TV.