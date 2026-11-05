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Republicans desperately push to limit governors’ powers after ‘blue wave’
By Ja'han Jones,7 days ago
Having just suffered an electoral shellacking, Republicans in states that will soon inaugurate Democratic governors are desperately trying to undercut the powers these new governors will have. GOP pressure campaigns are underway in Texas and Georgia to gin up support for slashing gubernatorial powers before Govs.-elect Gina Hinojosa and Keisha...