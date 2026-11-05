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Air quality inspectors identify issues at several facilities as investigation into mysterious chemical smell in Lakewood continues
By Emma AkenAshley PomplasNikki Gasiewski,7 days ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) — A Lakewood city councilman provided an update Thursday on the chemical smell in Lakewood’s Birdtown neighborhood. Last month, a chemical odor was reported last week by dozens of residents in the Birdtown neighborhood that prompted an investigation by the Cleveland Division of Air Quality (CDAQ).
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