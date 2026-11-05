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Ride along with Bloomfield Township police as they enforce no-left-turn restrictions
By Jolie Sherman,6 days ago
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police are stepping up enforcement after they say drivers continue to ignore no-left-turn signs intended to reduce traffic cutting through residential neighborhoods during rush hour. Police say officers wrote about 180 tickets last week alone to drivers making prohibited turns onto Rambling...