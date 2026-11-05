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Frusher Moves to a New Mission With KHCB Development Role
By Cameron Coats,7 days ago
From the pulpit to the mission field to the donor table, Vance Frusher is bringing his ministry experience to KHCB Media Group, where he takes on fundraising and supporter engagement as Senior Director of Development for the Houston-based broadcaster. Frusher’s career includes pastoral ministry, international missions leadership, and donor development...