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Bill Belichick nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2027 class after first-ballot snub
By Nick Brinkerhoff, USA TODAY,6 days ago
Bill Belichick is back on the ballot. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced coach nominees for the Class of 2027 on Nov. 5, with Belichick headlining the list of five. It marks the second consecutive season for the former New England Patriots head coach, who oversaw one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.