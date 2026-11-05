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Trick-or-Treaters descend on downtown Cambridge, Isanti
By Bill Stickels III,6 days ago
Hundreds of kids, adults, and even a few animals took advantage of ideal weather on Friday, Oct. 30 to go trick-or-treating at businesses along downtown Cambridge and Isanti. While Cambridge has been offering this event for several years, this was Isanti’s first foray into creating a Halloween tradition. Here are a few of our favorite costumes seen at the two events.