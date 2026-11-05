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Republicans win in Public Service Commission races
By Keila Szpaller,6 days ago
Republican Montana Public Service Commissioner Annie Bukacek won re-election against Democrat Kevin Hamm and will serve four more years on the regulatory body. “I have been known by many for decades as one who can be trusted to stand up for Montanans,” Bukacek said in a text message Thursday. “That includes keeping the lights and heat on at the best possible price.”