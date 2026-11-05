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Empowering Brands to Inspire Possibilities
By Travis Jordan, Chief CommunicationsMarketing Officer, Florida Department of Education,2 days ago
Travis Jordan serves as Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for the Florida Department of Education, bringing more than 15 years of leadership experience across higher education, state government, and economic development. His career includes senior leadership roles at Oxford College of Emory University, Miami Dade College, Western Carolina University, Enterprise Florida, and Broward College. A champion of bold storytelling, creative risk-taking, and integrated communications, Jordan is known for challenging traditional marketing practices and building innovative, high-performing teams. He holds a master’s degree in Global Strategic Communications from Florida International University and a digital marketing certificate from Cornell University.