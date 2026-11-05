undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Apple opens Siri AI to all developers with new iOS, iPadOS, and macOS preview
By Shubham Sawarkar,5 days ago
Apple is opening its next-generation Siri AI to third-party developers, allowing them to integrate their apps directly with the company’s redesigned virtual assistant. The new Developer Preview gives developers access to Siri AI capabilities across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, potentially making it easier for users to complete everyday tasks without manually navigating between apps.