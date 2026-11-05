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Ritz set for third straight Super Bowl with ad
5 days ago
Mondelēz will “advertise its Ritz brand” in Super Bowl LXI, marking the third straight year in the game for the cracker brand. The company is “keeping most details of its campaign close to the vest for now.” Category President for Savory Snacking Steven Saenen said that the goal is to “maintain the momentum begun in 2025 when the 90 year old brand appeared in a Super Bowl ad for the first time.” Saenen said that Ritz will “bench its signature cracker in favor of giving its little brothers -- Ritz Bits and Drizzled Minis -- a chance in the spotlight.” Saenen “would not comment on whether the ad will feature any celebrities, but star power was a big part of the brand’s 2025 and 2026 efforts, where the theme of saltiness evoked both flavor and deliberately surly moods” (ADWEEK, 11/5).