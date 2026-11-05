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UW-Green Bay Honors Veterans Through Week of Remembrance, Recognition and Support
By Jena Richter Landers,7 days ago
Each November, UW-Green Bay takes time to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans, active-duty military members, reservists and military families connected to the Phoenix community. From a solemn POW/MIA remembrance ceremony to opportunities for connection and support, this year’s Veterans Week events will bring students, employees and community members...