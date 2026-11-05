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DP World Tour offers DeChambeau a spot on tour in 2027
6 days ago
Golfer Bryson DeChambeau has been “offered a free route back to the professional game by the DP World Tour” after LIV Golf confirmed that it is finally shutting down. DeChambeau “was considered the key figure in the proposed LIV relaunch.” Sources said that he “met with BC Partners recently, but it is unclear whether” he committed to appear in LIV 2.0. DeChambeau’s advisers were informed by the DP World Tour that, as the winner of the 2024 U.S. Open, DeChambeau “can take up full playing privileges on the European circuit next year.” DeChambeau is the “only Tour non-member on LIV who has this exemption and if he decides to enlist for 2027 he could earn back his PGA Tour card for 2028 via the Race to Dubai money list” (London TELEGRAPH, 11/5).