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Lödige Industries once again named World Market Leader in air cargo terminals
4 days ago
Lödige Industries has once again been named World Market Leader for air cargo terminals by WirtschaftsWoche in cooperation with the University of St. Gallen. With pioneering automation solutions, in-house software development and comprehensive services, the company has been setting standards in air cargo logistics for decades. Its technologies enable efficient, safe and reliable cargo handling at the world’s largest air cargo hubs. Worldwide, nearly every second tonne of air cargo is handled using Lödige technology.