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AP Exclusive: Trump administration held talks with Iran on deporting Iranians during the war
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, REBECCA SANTANASAFIYAH RIDDLE - Associated Press,6 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration held secret talks with Iran on deporting Iranians even as the war there dragged on, court documents obtained by The Associated Press show. The court documents unsealed Thursday show the Republican administration as recently as mid-October said it had plans to deport...