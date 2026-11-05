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The California DMV’s Culture of Obstruction
By Marcel E. Moran,6 days ago
How many people driving on California’s roads, right now, have multiple drunk-driving offenses? How many have driven recklessly and caused crashes where someone was killed? Almost no one knows. Of course, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) knows, but it probably won’t tell you. Last year the journalism nonprofit CalMatters pried some of these numbers loose, and they were disturbing. Known dangerous drivers are common, and all too often they go on to hurt or kill more people.