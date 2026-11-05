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Cencora realigns leadership structure to boost visibility and growth
3 days ago
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — Cencora announced that it is realigning its corporate and reporting structure to strengthen execution and visibility. “Over the last two years, Cencora has taken significant steps to advance our strategy through investments to further our leadership in specialty and enhance our service to our customers and partners. Our realigned organizational structure reflects our focus on ensuring Cencora is uniquely positioned as a leader in supporting pharmaceutical innovation,” said Robert P. Mauch, president and chief executive officer of Cencora. “The updated reporting structure will also give our shareholders a clearer view of our progress against our strategic priorities and how we are creating sustainable, long-term value across our enterprise.”