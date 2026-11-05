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XiFin earns third consecutive HITRUST r2 certification for XiFin Empower RCM and recertifies pharmacy platforms under HITRUST i1
2 days ago
SAN DIEGO — XiFin has announced that the XiFin Empower RCM System has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status for the third consecutive two-year term. XiFin also announced that its Pharmacy Documentation and Workflow System, Clinical Opportunity Messaging System, and Pharmacy Claims Processing and Reporting Systems have been recertified under the HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) assessment.