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MedPharm appoints Jason Mieding as COO
By Thorvardur de Shong,3 days ago
DURHAM, N.C. — MedPharm has appointed Jason Mieding as chief operating officer, creating a new leadership role as the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) continues to expand its operations. Mieding will serve as site head for MedPharm’s 110,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Durham, overseeing operational strategy, execution, and performance....