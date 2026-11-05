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Pistol-Whipped Victim Chases Attacker, Gets Met With Gunfire On Liberty Heights
By Jessica Brown,4 days ago
A man sitting inside his vehicle on Liberty Heights Avenue was struck in the head with a handgun Wednesday evening, then chased after his attacker and was met with gunfire as the suspect fled, according to Baltimore Police. Officers responded around 6:25 p.m. to the 2800 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, near Carroll Motor Fuels in the Liberty Square neighborhood, for a reported aggravated assault.