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Hancock State Prison inmate’s death investigated as homicide
By Monica Diaz-Meek,7 days ago
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Hancock State Prison as a homicide. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, inmate Devin Edwards died October 30. Officials said the cause of death remains undetermined, but investigators suspect Edwards was killed by his cellmate.
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