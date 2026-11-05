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Trump’s lawyers appear before appeals court as he fights hush money conviction
By Associated Press,6 days ago
The appeal: President Donald Trump is asking a New York appeals court to overturn his May 2024 conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Legal arguments: His lawyers argue prosecutors improperly relied on federal election law and that some trial evidence should have been excluded under presidential immunity.