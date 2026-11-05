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Ballad Health announces new, multi-year agreement with UnitedHealthcare
By WCYB,6 days ago
(WCYB) — Ballad Health announced a new, multi-year agreement with UnitedHealthcare on Thursday. The agreement allows those enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage individual and Group Retiree plans to have continued network access to the health system. You can view Ballad's full statement below. UnitedHealthcare and Ballad Health have finalized...
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