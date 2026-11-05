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Week 9 Fantasy Football Streamers: Top QB, TE, and DEF Picks
By Ryan Weisse,6 days ago
Look, it’s been a WEIRD year. A few weeks ago, my Stream of the Week defense scored negative fantasy points and finished dead last; then we got Baker Mayfield’s game last week. Not one completed pass, and he scored but a single fantasy point. One fantasy point for a quarterback is AWFUL, and I’m sorry. Hilariously, the Bucs won that game, but I doubt he pulled out many fantasy matchups. Football is weird. Anyway, we are back at it trying to pick the best streams for Week 9.