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Unusual Estate Planning Situations with Attorney Judith Harris | Your Financial Choices
By Laurie Siebert,6 days ago
On this episode, Laurie Siebert is joined by Attorney Judith Harris of Norris McLaughlin Attorneys at Law to explore solutions to more uncommon issues that may impact estate planning, from wills to trusts to longer retirements. Listener questions are also accepted. Laurie hosts WDIY's weekly financial call-in show, Your Financial...