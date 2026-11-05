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Food for Thought: 49 violations at this week’s low performer
By Christy Hartin,7 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One low performer and five on top this week. Beijing House Restaurant at 3605 50th had 49 violations. Multiple food items were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees including multiple meets and veggies: Cooked chicken, Raw shrimp, Cooked egg rolls, Cooked beef, Cooked noodles, Tofu, Cut carrots, Cut broccoli, Cut mushrooms, Cut celery, Bean sprouts, Cut bell peppers, Cut pineapple, Cut bamboo shoots, Cut water chestnuts, Cut zucchini.
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