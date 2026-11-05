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(RV)Hampden-Sydney Opens 2026-27 At Peace Classic
4 days ago
2026-27 ROSTER | 2026-27 SCHEDULE | 2025-26 STATISTICS. HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. -- Hampden-Sydney College will open its 2026-27 Basketball campaign on the road with its participation in the non-conference Peace Classic hosted by William Peace University on November 6-7 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Tigers, receiving votes in the preseason D3hoops.com Top 25, will play host William Peace to open the season on Friday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m., then will play North Carolina Wesleyan University on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. The two games will be available to watch on the William Peace Athletics YouTube Channel.