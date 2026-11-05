undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ethics Commission issues public reprimand against Clarksburg city manager for bringing baby to work
By Jeff Jenkins,7 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Ethics Commission has issued a public reprimand on Clarksburg City Manager Tiffany Fell. The reprimand is part of a conciliation agreement reached between the commission and Fell. The Ethics Commission met Thursday in Charleston. The commission said Fell violated the state Ethics Act when...