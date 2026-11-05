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Three finalists announced in UW-Madison Chancellor search
By Calahan Steed,7 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Special Regent Committee for the UW-Madison Chancellor Search have named their three finalists for the position on Thursday. Dr. Rashid Bashir, Dean, College of Engineering, and Grainger Distinguished Chair in Engineering, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Dr. John Coleman, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic...