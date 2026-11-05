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Niagara University Future Teacher Association Prepares Educators Beyond the Classroom
By niagaranews,6 days ago
The job of a teachers requires more than simply communicating a lesson to a classroom of students. It requires teachers to personally and professionally develop in order to meet different types of students where they are. The tactics and teaching style that work for one student, may not work for another. Niagara University Future Teacher Association (NUFTA) is a club that allows future teachers to expand their horizons and become more well-rounded.