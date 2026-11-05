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Caleb Williams is a top-five NFL QB, and he’s doing it his way
By Khari Thompson,5 days ago
Caleb Williams knows he can’t please everybody. But when you’re playing the way he is, his game speaks for itself. Check out @kdthompson5’s latest. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Caleb Williams has known that since well before the Chicago Bears made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it hasn’t fazed him in the slightest.