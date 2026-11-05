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Worth Girvan Pulls Ahead in Race to Represent LA City Council District 3
By Contributing Editor,7 days ago
Barri Worth Girvan pulled ahead of her opponent, Tim Gaspar, Thursday in the race to represent communities in the West San Fernando Valley on the Los Angeles City Council. On the southside of the city, Estuardo Mazariegos continues to close the gap on his opponent, Jose Ugarte, as they compete for the open City Council seat representing Council District 9. Both races remain to close to call.