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What’s next for District 5 as Marni von Wilpert heads to Congress?
By Andrew Bowen,7 days ago
San Diego voters in City Council District 5 will soon be going back to the polls to fill the vacancy left by departing Councilmember Marni von Wilpert. Von Wilpert, a Democrat, won her bid for the 48th Congressional District, according to The Associated Press. The latest vote count shows her in the lead against Republican Jim Desmond by 19 percentage points.